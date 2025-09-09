USS Investment Management Ltd Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Edison International $EIX

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,700 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Edison International by 4,633.3% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62. Edison International has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.940-6.340 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.60%.

EIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.21.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

