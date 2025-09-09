UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 2,692 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. $ROST

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 50.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 372.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 241 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 36.6% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Karen Sykes sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $607,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,149,236.88. This represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $151.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.84 and its 200 day moving average is $137.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.36 and a 1-year high of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

