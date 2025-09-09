Millennium Management LLC Raises Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 294.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 966,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 721,861 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $49,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $151,723,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,512,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,463 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,556,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,242,000 after purchasing an additional 349,065 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,114,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6,600.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 186,522 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 1.0%

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a current ratio of 7.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $44.48 and a one year high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 46.32%.The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.850-3.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 136,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,270.74. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Macquarie cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.25 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Featured Articles

