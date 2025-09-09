Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. $EPRT Stock Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,394,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,772 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $45,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 51.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,062,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,278 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $59,546,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,959,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,238 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $37,224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,966,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,825,000 after purchasing an additional 870,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE EPRT opened at $30.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.57. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.44 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 5.67.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Essential Properties Realty Trust ( NYSE:EPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%.The business had revenue of $129.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Essential Properties Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.890 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EPRT. UBS Group upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.34.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

