UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 999 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,299,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,863,000 after acquiring an additional 186,302 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 85.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,363,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,156,000 after buying an additional 865,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 0.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,999,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,989,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,215,690.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,274.40. This represents a 25.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $5,234,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 139,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,224,222.76. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Up 0.4%

KR stock opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 1.89%.The business had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Kroger from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Kroger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.58.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

