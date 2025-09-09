USS Investment Management Ltd Sells 13,400 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,637,000 after buying an additional 585,992 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,497,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,493,000 after buying an additional 562,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,443,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,711,000 after buying an additional 558,287 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,197,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10,340.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 445,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,959,000 after buying an additional 441,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 256 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.34 per share, for a total transaction of $32,343.04. Following the purchase, the director owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,008.50. This represents a 11.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $119.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on NTRS

Northern Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $127.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average of $111.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Northern Trust Corporation has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $133.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.34 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.