UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradoxiom Capital L.P. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,754,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 69.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 241,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,622,000 after purchasing an additional 98,778 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 395,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.52, for a total transaction of $10,817,993.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at $39,236,182.56. This trade represents a 21.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 145,199 shares of company stock valued at $38,555,071 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LHX opened at $273.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $280.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $269.36 and its 200 day moving average is $239.85.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

