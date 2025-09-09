K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.53 and last traded at C$16.31, with a volume of 619734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of K92 Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

K92 Mining Stock Up 0.6%

K92 Mining Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.45.

K92 Mining Inc owns and operates the high-grade Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea which is currently operating at a design annualized production rate of approximately 120,000 oz AuEq per annum and is expected to produce at a run-rate of +300,000 oz AuEq per annum following its Stage 3 Expansion.

