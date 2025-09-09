Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 786101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Central Puerto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Central Puerto in the first quarter worth $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Central Puerto by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

