Logan Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma accounts for approximately 1.2% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $26,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 99.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.96, for a total transaction of $675,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,810,196.48. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $5,045,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 966,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,617,782.86. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSM. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Argus set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.11.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $203.44 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.33 and a 12 month high of $219.98. The company has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.33.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.21. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

