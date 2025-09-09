Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Raised to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas

Henkel AG & Co. (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HENKY. Zacks Research cut shares of Henkel AG & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Henkel AG & Co. Stock Up 1.4%

About Henkel AG & Co.

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $20.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. Henkel AG & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

