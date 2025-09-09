Logan Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Eaton by 102.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in Eaton by 73.8% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,785.70. This trade represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $349.31 on Tuesday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a one year low of $231.85 and a one year high of $399.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $362.14 and a 200 day moving average of $322.72. The company has a market capitalization of $135.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.03. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Eaton has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.070 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.85%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.