Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 106,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $11,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 48,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,250 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3,164.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 132,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 128,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $117.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.25. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.72 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $964.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

