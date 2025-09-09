CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at TD Cowen

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W raised shares of CANADA GOOSE-TS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CANADA GOOSE-TS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CANADA GOOSE-TS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get CANADA GOOSE-TS alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CANADA GOOSE-TS

CANADA GOOSE-TS Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CANADA GOOSE-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CANADA GOOSE-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.