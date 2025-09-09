Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 148 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 471.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 790.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pool from $322.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Pool from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pool from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.14.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $333.62 on Tuesday. Pool Corporation has a 12-month low of $282.22 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 7.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.99 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

