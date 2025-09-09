Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,893 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,746 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $18,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 35.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,629,658.50. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,532 shares of company stock worth $18,648,987 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of HD opened at $420.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $418.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.38.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

