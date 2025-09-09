lululemon athletica inc. $LULU Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $9,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica by 506.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in lululemon athletica by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (down previously from $324.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $238.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $350.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $360.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.79.

lululemon athletica Stock Up 0.2%

LULU stock opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $162.80 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.34.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.