Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Fannie Mae (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.29 and last traded at $13.99, with a volume of 16156104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Fannie Mae in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.00.
Fannie Mae Stock Up 11.0%
Fannie Mae Company Profile
Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
