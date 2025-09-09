Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2025

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOMGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.62 and last traded at $70.35, with a volume of 102799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.28.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,484,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,006,000 after acquiring an additional 459,088 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,048,000 after acquiring an additional 80,223 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,382,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,590,000 after acquiring an additional 119,052 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 632,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 289,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.