Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.62 and last traded at $70.35, with a volume of 102799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.28.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,484,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,006,000 after acquiring an additional 459,088 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,048,000 after acquiring an additional 80,223 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,382,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,590,000 after acquiring an additional 119,052 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 632,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 289,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

