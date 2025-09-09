Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Short Interest Down 24.4% in August

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGFGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,080,400 shares, adropof24.4% from the July 31st total of 2,751,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,155.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,155.8 days.

Antofagasta Trading Down 2.9%

ANFGF opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $30.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANFGF has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.

