Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 17160879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UEC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $12.25 to $12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.97.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UEC

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76.

In related news, Director David Kong sold 50,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $488,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 182,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,119.94. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 88.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 214,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 100,560 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 11,233.4% during the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 4,093,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,943 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 97.2% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 219,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 108,070 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 252.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 32,454 shares during the period. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.