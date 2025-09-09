XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Major Shareholder Sells $26,760.94 in Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Emerald Green Trust sold 11,686 shares of XOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $26,760.94. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,606,922 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,851.38. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Emerald Green Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 5th, Emerald Green Trust sold 5,479 shares of XOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $12,601.70.

On Thursday, September 4th, Emerald Green Trust sold 13,110 shares of XOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $29,890.80.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Emerald Green Trust sold 19,333 shares of XOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $47,945.84.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Emerald Green Trust sold 24,593 shares of XOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $64,433.66.

On Friday, August 29th, Emerald Green Trust sold 19,731 shares of XOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $57,022.59.

On Thursday, August 28th, Emerald Green Trust sold 20,398 shares of XOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $61,194.00.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Emerald Green Trust sold 28,384 shares of XOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $86,287.36.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Emerald Green Trust sold 41,894 shares of XOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $126,519.88.

XOS Price Performance

XOS stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.61. Xos, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $9.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOS last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. XOS had a negative return on equity of 147.93% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. XOS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xos, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price objective on XOS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

XOS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

