Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Short Interest Up 43.7% in August

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 44,700 shares, anincreaseof43.7% from the July 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARZGY opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.19. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $20.25.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions under the Generali brand worldwide. The company operates through Life, Property & Casualty, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

