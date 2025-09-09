ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 910 Shares

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $20,338.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 794,075 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,576.25. This represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Monday, September 8th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,188 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $49,076.84.

On Friday, September 5th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 90 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $2,016.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $2,235.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 658 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $14,818.16.

On Thursday, August 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 323 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $7,219.05.

On Wednesday, August 27th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,349 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $30,150.15.

On Tuesday, August 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 850 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $18,997.50.

On Monday, August 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 744 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $16,591.20.

On Thursday, August 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,291 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $95,732.21.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,674 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $37,330.20.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE ACR opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 69.53, a quick ratio of 69.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,053.72 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.26. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.81.

Institutional Trading of ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ACRES Commercial Realty by 110.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.