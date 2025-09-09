Dan Redington Sells 20,000 Shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) EVP Dan Redington sold 20,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 169,610 shares in the company, valued at $705,577.60. This trade represents a 10.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dan Redington also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

On Monday, September 8th, Dan Redington sold 14,176 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $56,987.52.

On Friday, September 5th, Dan Redington sold 155,434 shares of Ribbon Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $626,399.02.

Ribbon Communications Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.84. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.94 million, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.The business had revenue of $220.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Ribbon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Ribbon Communications has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 828,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 56,461 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ribbon Communications by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,763 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 469,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 84,999 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBBN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ribbon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Ribbon Communications

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.