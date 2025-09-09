Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,900 shares, adeclineof19.8% from the July 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Austal Price Performance

Austal stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. Austal has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $6.04.

About Austal

Austal Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and support of vessels for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: USA Shipbuilding, USA Support, Australasia Shipbuilding, and Australasia Support. The company offers passenger only ferries, vehicle passenger ferries, and offshore and windfarm vessels; and naval and other defense vessels, as well as patrol boats for government law enforcement and border protection agencies.

