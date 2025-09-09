Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Short Interest Update

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,900 shares, adeclineof19.8% from the July 31st total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Austal Price Performance
Austal stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.58. Austal has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $6.04.
