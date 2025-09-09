Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Andy Dignan Sells 700 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) President Andy Dignan sold 700 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $18,536.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 217,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,414. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andy Dignan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Thursday, September 4th, Andy Dignan sold 7,614 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $194,004.72.

On Friday, August 1st, Andy Dignan sold 700 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $18,312.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Andy Dignan sold 700 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $18,508.00.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN stock opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 296.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $49.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $283.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.18 million. Five9 had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 0.80%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Five9 has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.860-2.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Five9 from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.59.

Read Our Latest Report on Five9

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 682.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Five9 by 2,005.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Five9 during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.