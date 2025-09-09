adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 628,600 shares, adropof25.3% from the July 31st total of 841,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.6 days.
adidas Stock Up 4.6%
Shares of ADDDF opened at $208.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.73. adidas has a twelve month low of $187.77 and a twelve month high of $274.60.
adidas Company Profile
