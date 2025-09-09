adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 628,600 shares, adropof25.3% from the July 31st total of 841,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.6 days.

adidas Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of ADDDF opened at $208.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.73. adidas has a twelve month low of $187.77 and a twelve month high of $274.60.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

