Dean Capital Management Acquires 592 Shares of Yum China $YUMC

Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 50,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Yum China by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Yum China by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Yum China by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL increased its position in Yum China by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.
Yum China Stock Performance
NYSE:YUMC opened at $44.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. Yum China has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.
Yum China Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.
Yum China Company Profile
Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.
