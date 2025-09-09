Dean Capital Management Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. $DHIL

Dean Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 37.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,224 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,990 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of DHIL stock opened at $141.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.51. The firm has a market cap of $386.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.80. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $122.32 and a one year high of $173.25.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 31.71%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jo Ann Quinif purchased 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.01 per share, with a total value of $396,027.50. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 25,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,129.63. This represents a 11.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Further Reading

