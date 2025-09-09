Dean Capital Management Buys 3,138 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. $STBA

Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on STBA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ STBA opened at $39.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $45.46.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.30 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

