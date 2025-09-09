Rockfire Resources (LON:ROCK) Trading 30.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Rockfire Resources plc (LON:ROCK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 30.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Approximately 445,457,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 660% from the average daily volume of 58,583,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).
Rockfire Resources Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.11. The company has a market cap of £19.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.86 and a beta of 0.38.
About Rockfire Resources
Our three projects in Queensland, Australia are actively being explored and Rockfire is achieving success through exploration.
