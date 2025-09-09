Peloton Wealth Strategists Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF $SCZ

Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 756.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $76.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.19 and its 200 day moving average is $69.27. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $76.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.0595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.