Dean Capital Management Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. $JOUT

Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,524 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 49.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 5,310.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 1.9%

JOUT stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $431.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $42.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $180.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.98 million. Johnson Outdoors had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is -34.11%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

