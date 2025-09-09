Dean Capital Management Acquires 641 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. $GSBC

Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.25% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $457,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 17,650.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Great Southern Bancorp from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $723.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.57. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $68.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 19.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.26%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

