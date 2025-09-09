Peloton Wealth Strategists Acquires 7,500 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF $IBDX

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned about 0.13% of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDX. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IBDX opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Corporate ETF (IBDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate bonds maturing between January 1, 2032 and December 15, 2032. IBDX was launched on Jun 28, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

