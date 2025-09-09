Peloton Wealth Strategists Lowers Stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Peloton Wealth Strategists reduced its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $306,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $554,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 418.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPL opened at $912.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.19. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 12-month low of $766.51 and a 12-month high of $1,769.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $954.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,151.34.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.48 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,867,872. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 270 shares of company stock valued at $256,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

