Peloton Wealth Strategists Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,961,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,046,000 after purchasing an additional 640,768 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,355,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,652,000 after purchasing an additional 103,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,944,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,912,000 after purchasing an additional 60,435 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,368,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,625,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,621,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,250,000 after purchasing an additional 51,406 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $139.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.99 and its 200 day moving average is $129.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

