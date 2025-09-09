Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.7% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.1% during the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Challenger Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 3,876 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $345.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.27. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.90 and a 1-year high of $356.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 88.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Broadcom from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Erste Group Bank raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Argus boosted their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.92.

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total transaction of $14,176,042.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,117,639.75. The trade was a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 789,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

