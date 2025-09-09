JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,861 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $29,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $293.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $293.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $200.61 and a 52-week high of $305.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.