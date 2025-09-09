Peloton Wealth Strategists Reduces Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 596.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day moving average of $142.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.15. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,913,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,586,306. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.17.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

