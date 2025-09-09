GE Aerospace $GE Holdings Reduced by Zeno Equity Partners LLP

Zeno Equity Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,692 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace accounts for approximately 9.3% of Zeno Equity Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Zeno Equity Partners LLP’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $27,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,115,065,000 after acquiring an additional 692,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,131,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,599,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,344,000 after acquiring an additional 54,765 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $1,606,840,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,184,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,382,000 after acquiring an additional 628,458 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.2%

GE opened at $275.80 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $284.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.90. The company has a market cap of $292.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.48.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.