HFM Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,364 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 241.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,611,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,554 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 4,493,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,229 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 370.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,369,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 240.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,632,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,211,000 after buying an additional 1,860,465 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

