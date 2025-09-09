Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 2,361 Shares of Ready Capital Corp $RC

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned about 0.19% of Ready Capital worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 95,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Ready Capital by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RC opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. Ready Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $8.41.

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of ($9.77) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.26 million. Ready Capital had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 40.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Corp will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.03%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $4.25 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

