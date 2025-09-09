Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Boosts Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $130.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.75.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

