Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation $OXY

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $45.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.88. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Melius initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

