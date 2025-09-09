Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Stake Lifted by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,983 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 34,499 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $3,795,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 107,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 40,843 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $166,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 225,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,436. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,759 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $75,072.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,928.44. The trade was a 8.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,982 over the last 90 days. 12.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cowen started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of KMI stock opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%.The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2925 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

