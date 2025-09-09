Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 700 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $334.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $230.39 and a one year high of $335.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.27.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.