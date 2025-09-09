Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI is AAF Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

AAF Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the period. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 7.3% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,660,000 after acquiring an additional 39,917 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,295,000 after acquiring an additional 408,821 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,472,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,538,000 after acquiring an additional 110,232 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,183,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after acquiring an additional 128,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,545,000 after acquiring an additional 110,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average of $78.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $1.0762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

