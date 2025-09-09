Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 926 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $324,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $272.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.38 and a one year high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $153.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total value of $238,938.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,462.80. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,121 shares of company stock worth $13,003,146 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.13.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

